When: Fulton supervisors meeting, July 2

What happened: Roadmaster and supervisors Chairman Mike Church reported that replacement of the Peter’s Creek bridge has been delayed until next spring.

Background: The wooden bridge from the 1920s was scheduled to be replaced with a two-lane bridge this spring, but Pennsylvania Department of Transportation delayed the work to spring 2021.

Cost: The project is valued at about $500,000.

Why it's important: Because the bridge is in very poor condition, it is being inspected every six months. The township is willing to do small repairs if needed, but because it is scheduled for replacement a large repair could lead to closing the bridge.

Other happenings: The supervisors voted to replace their failing 17-year-old loader with a new one. After trade in, the cost to the township will be $151,990, which will be financed over three years.

Quotable: “That's our main piece of equipment to move the big heavy snow we can’t plow,” Supervisor Scott Osborne said.