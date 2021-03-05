When: Columbia Borough Council meeting, March 2.

What happened: Borough Council members voted 4-2 without discussion to name mechanic Peter Stahl to fill a council seat left vacant by Pamela Williams’ resignation. Council members Eric Kauffman, Fran Fitzgerald, Todd Burgard and President Heather Zink voted for Stahl’s appointment. Members Sharon Lintner and Howard Stevens voted against. Zink changed her vote to yes after previously supporting Army veteran Ryan Sexton

Quotable: “After reviewing the interviews multiple times over the weekend, I decided (Stahl) would be a good fit,” Zink said after the meeting. The decision to change her vote was “mine, and mine alone.”

Background: Stahl’s appointment comes one week after members spent more than an hour interviewing and discussing the three candidates who applied. Council could not agree on Stahl, Sexton or nurse Chris Misciagna. Stahl and Sexton each received three yes votes. Misciagna received two affirmative responses. If council again had reached no decision, William Kloidt, the only non-council member of the borough’s vacancy board, would have cast the tie-breaking vote.

n Quotable: “I want to be on council to serve my community and expand my horizons,” Stahl said after his appointment. “I want to learn as much as I can through this experience.”

Blowin’ in the wind: The extremely high winds that tore through Columbia did more than bend trees and ruffle leaves. Well-meaning residents who put their trash cans out early apparently caused trash to spread all over neighborhoods, leaving borough personnel to clean up, noted Mayor Leo Lutz. He requested that residents keep trash cans inside until the last minute during times of high wind, explaining that most people have a good estimate about what time of day trash pickup occurs. “This is your town,” Lutz said. “Pick up your trash.”

Next: Borough Council will meet at 7 p.m. March 9, and the meeting will be streamed on the borough’s Facebook page.