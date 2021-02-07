When: Pequea Valley School Board meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: The school district will integrate feedback from focus groups and steering committee meetings into designs for construction at its high school and intermediate school.

Background: Since March, Seth Wentz, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. For the district to choose between three remaining options for construction, board members voted in October to both conduct a site survey and develop schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost.

Why it’s important: Last month, focus groups and steering committee meetings were held to review a site plan and provide input on site requirements. Architects will now adjust those plans to include the following requests from district administration and staff members: separate lockers and gymnasiums for intermediate and high school students; a new drop-off system to streamline bus transportation; additional spaces in the parking lot; an ensemble, production office and more storage for the performing arts program; an increase in storage at the loading dock; and a more efficient wing for agriculture, tech education and the C.O.R.E. Academy that encloses the academy’s construction yard, adds a tech ed flex room and introduces student restrooms.

What’s next: The district will continue to discuss site and schematic designs into next month. Architects expect to meet with the Leacock Township Planning Commission in April to present sketch plans.

Career and tech center: The board approved the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year. The district will contribute $428,898, up 1.8% from the current school year. Under its proposed balanced budget, the CTC projects a $22.79 million spending plan next school year, up 4.4% from this year. A vast majority of the center’s revenue — roughly 68.7% — comprises direct contributions from school districts using its educational services. Overall, 16 districts will contribute more than $14 million to fund the center’s daily operations.

What’s next: The career and tech center’s board will vote to adopt a final budget Feb. 25. Pequea Valley expects to adopt its own proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.