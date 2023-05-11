When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, May 2.

What happened: The board received an update on the proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year, showing expenses totaling $46.77 million and revenues of more than $45.69 million.

Background: Under the state’s Act 1 index, the district may raise taxes up to 4.1%. To bridge the $1.08 million gap between revenues and expenses the district would need a 3.95% tax increase.

Why it’s important: Major increases in the budget are in salaries and benefits, as well as cyber charter school costs. At 3.95%, the millage rate would increase from the current 15.6797 mills to 16.2985 mills.

Cost to homeowner: For residents with property assessed at the average value of $527,309, the 3.95% tax increase translates to an additional $159 per year.

What’s next: The proposed final budget will be up for adoption at the May 11 board meeting. The final budget is set for approval in June. Before final approval, the budget may still be changed as new information becomes available.

Quotable: “I expect that (tax increase) to drop down. I can’t tell how far,” business manager John Bowden said.

Other happenings: One of the items covered in the middle and high school construction update was change orders. As of this meeting, there were $552,262 in change orders pending or approved on the $76.8 million project. The largest single change order was $426,300 to increase roof insulation from 4 feet to 6 feet. The project carries a $2.14 million contingency fund in anticipation of change orders.