When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, March 3.
What happened: The board heard plans to expand the district’s in-house academy to support certifications, dual enrollment and collaborations with outside schools.
Background: Career Occupational Relevant Education — known as Core Academy — is a district-run program started this school year to improve the future employability of at-risk students through alternative, experiential learning opportunities. The Core curriculum integrates core academic subjects — math, science, English and social studies — into various hands-on activities, such as designing T-shirts and brochures, assembling machinery and sheds, and touring local colleges and businesses. As of now, the academy is exclusively offered to select grade nine learners at Pequea Valley High School.
Why it’s important: High school Principal Arlen Mummau said plans are underway to offer certification and dual enrollment opportunities at the academy, which include participation in Occupational Safety and Health Administration training, CPR classes, first-aid courses, internships and apprenticeships. Additionally, connections established with other schools, such as River Rock Academy, could soon be used to share teachers, tools and curriculum. Mummau predicts that, in the near future, administrators will also open enrollment to students from other school districts and “student leaders” not considered at-risk.
What's next: Mummau said Core Academy will continue to seek donations and develop relationships with local businesses. The academy will be available to ninth and 10th graders as of the 2020-21 school year and expanded to 11th graders by 2021-22.
In other news: The board approved spending a total of $69,121 on capital reserve items. Salisbury Elementary School and Pequea Valley Intermediate School will both clean and maintenance their air ducts at a cost of $46,856, Salisbury Elementary School will replace its manual solar salt system with an automated brine system at a cost of $12,488, and Salisbury and Paradise elementary schools will repair dock levelers at a cost of $9,777.