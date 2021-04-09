When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board reviewed plans to erect new athletic fields for construction at Pequea Valley high and intermediate schools.

Background: Since March, the board has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high and intermediate school campuses. Last month, board members voted to convert both schools into athletic facilities, install an expanded parking lot and walking trail, and erect a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $75.9 million to $83.2 million. Although a core design had been chosen, architects and district administrators will explore options to add a new baseball field and multiple practice fields onto those initial plans. No additional cost estimates are available at this time.

Option one: The district could introduce a swimming expansion, resize the current baseball field and utilize it for junior varsity events, install four practice fields on the campuses’ southern end, and erect a new baseball field beside the former intermediate school building near South New Holland Road.

Option two: The district could introduce a swimming expansion, resize the current baseball field and utilize it for junior varsity events, install two practice fields beside the former intermediate school building, and erect a new baseball field and two more practice fields on the campuses’ southern end.

What’s next: Because several board members and district officials voiced concerns about design choices to position a new baseball field near an active road and maintain multiple athletic fields for select sports, the school board tabled a vote and will resume discussions at its April 15 meeting. Architects will continue to alter its site and floor plans to better address district needs, and proceed with the township approval process.

Budget: The board reviewed an updated preview of its general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which factors in a potential 3.0% tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is currently 15.1463 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $249,530 — the district average — a 3.0% increase translates to an additional $113 per year. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $38.97 million, down 0.34% from 2020-21, and predicts $39.98 million in expenses, up 2.2% from the current year.

Changes: Since an initial budget preview was presented March 2, chief of finance and operations John Bowden said revenue has decreased 0.11% and expenses 0.21%. The $86,147 drop in expenses is attributed to a $132,116 decrease in benefits. The district will also reallocate $4.08 million in funds initially earmarked to cover capital reserve costs into debt services. District reserves would be used to cover an estimated deficit of up to $1 million between revenues and expenses.

What’s next: Bowden will proceed with ongoing efforts to reduce district expenses and minimize the potential tax increase in 2021-22. The board expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.