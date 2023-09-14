When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Sept 5.

What happened: The board had a short discussion concerning the district’s lack of a library policy.

Details: Richard Eby, assistant superintendent, explained the district does not have a library policy in place. He indicated there is no sample policy available from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, which provides sample policies on a wide range of issues.

More: The district uses websites designed for schools to help research books before making purchases for the libraries.

Quotable: “We need something in place, guidelines, so that when somebody has questions about a book or whatever it might be, there is a process. So everything’s in place to handle that question,” Eby said.

What’s next: Board members were asked to send comments to Eby, who will prepare a sample policy for board review.

Other happenings: The board heard an update on the high school and intermediate school construction project. At this time, building foundations are nearly complete. New water and sewer service lines are complete. Paving restoration of Route 772 is ongoing.