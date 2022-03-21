When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, March 10.

What happened: The board voted to purchase equipment for the new Pequea Valley youth football team at a cost of $18,000 with the potential that the money will be repaid.

Background: A Pequea Valley youth football team for elementary school age players and cheerleaders was dissolved about three years ago. Earlier this month organizers bringing back the programs came to the school board to ask for help with the purchase of new equipment to replace everything that had been damaged or became outdated while in storage.

Why it’s important: Youth sports are recognized by the district as a way of developing basic skills and as feeder programs for the district’s school teams.

The cost: When the board was approached last week, the request included an offer to repay the money as if it were a loan, but some board members do not think it needs to be paid back.

What happens next: The motion as approved gives the youth football organization the option to repay the money if and when they are in a position to do so, but does not set a payment requirement.

Other happenings: The board heard information on borrowing money for the new school construction and building renovation project. The district borrowed $60 million last year and expects to borrow an additional $31 million in April. The remainder of the funds needed for the roughly $100 million project will come from the district’s cash reserves.