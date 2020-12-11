When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Dec. 10.

What happened: The board adopted a resolution limiting the district from raising real estate taxes above 2.6% for the 2021-22 school year. That amount represents the state tax cap, or Act 1 index, assigned to the district.

Why it matters: The school district’s real estate tax rate is currently 15.1463 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $248,778, the district average, a 2.6% increase translates to an additional $98 per year. However, the district does not have to raise taxes by the full allowable amount.

What’s next: Because an opt-out resolution was approved, a preliminary budget will not be released for public inspection. The board will vote on a proposed final budget in May and adopt a final budget in June.

Capital reserve: The board approved an estimated $278,550 in capital reserve projects for 2021. The school district will test, excavate and repave the playground at Paradise Elementary School, at a cost of $145,000; upgrade Wi-Fi at the football stadium and Salisbury Elementary School, $64,970; add playground fencing at Salisbury Elementary, $22,600; install emergency lights at its stadium, $13,980; paint stripes on its athletic fields, $12,500; install a garage door at its wood shop, $10,000; and replace sealant and fix a cracked block around Pequea Valley High School, $9,500.

Financial commitments: The district will commit $5.8 million to future capital reserve projects, $3.5 million toward an inevitable increase in health care costs, and retain a $3.07 million surplus in unassigned general funds. The majority of these funds, according to Chief of Finance and Operations John Bowden, were reallocated from $5.3 million in capital previously reserved for future retirement costs.

Water and sewer lines: The board approved an agreement with Lititz-based ARRO Consulting to extend pipes beneath the high school campus to connect with public water and sewer. Total project costs are not to exceed $153,899.