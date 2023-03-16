When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, March 7.

What happened: The board heard an update on the new middle school/high school construction project. Site work is on schedule and is currently in the earth-moving stage, including blasting rock.

Why it’s important: Questions arose about the lack of a planetarium in the new building when one now exists in the intermediate school. The planetarium was listed as an alternate in the bidding process but was rejected when the price came in at $500,000. While the projector could be moved, the domed ceiling would cost more to move than installing a new one.

The cost: Base bids for contractors were awarded last year totaling $78.11 million, with a total project cost projected at $92 million.

Background: The project overview shows uses of some common areas, while keeping classrooms for the seventh- and eighth-grade middle school and the ninth- through 12th-grade high school in separate wings. The new building on the existing campus will replace the existing intermediate school and high school. Those existing buildings will be addressed in the second phase of the project.

What happens next: The target date for substantial completion is December 2025. A room in the building has been designated as a potential planetarium with appropriate wiring and a ceiling that could easily be removed and replaced.

Budget gap: In a budget review, the current draft budget comes closer to closing the gap between revenues and expenditures. There is now a $82,000 shortage using a 4.1% tax increase, the maximum allowed to the district under the state’s Act 1 index, plus $515,000 from the district fund balance. When the draft budget was looked at in December, that gap was $400,000. The board intends to approve a preliminary budget in May with final approval in June.