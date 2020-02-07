When: School board meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: The board proposed a $39.42 million general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year with no tax increase.
Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is set at 14.9225 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $246,738 — the district average — would pay $3,766. Overall, the district projects revenues of $38.86 million, up 0.29% from 2019-20, and predicts $39.42 million in expenses, up 1.8% from the current year.
Expenses: The $681,994 increase in expenses is attributed to a $434,250 increase in benefits and a $460,616 increase in salaries. John Bowden, chief of finance and operations, said the addition of two new positions, as well as the loss of two principals and two full-time teachers, contributed to heightened salary and benefit costs. These new hires include an instructor for the Career Occupational Relevant Education Academy, salaried at $85,000, and a learning support teacher.
Benefits: Bowden said benefit expenses also have been impacted by increased contributions to the Public School Employees’ Retirement System. Pennsylvania school districts are required to pay a percentage of their total payroll into this system, which directly contributes to employee pensions. The district will contribute 34.51% of its payroll — or $4.86 million — for the 2020-21 school year, up 0.22% from the current year.
What’s next: The district expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.
— Kyle Kutz, LNP Correspondent