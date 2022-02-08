When: Pequea Valley School Board meeting in person and livestreamed via Zoom, Feb. 1.

What happened: The board meeting began with a building project update from Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, that featured a 3-D virtual tour of the larger spaces planned for the new high school/middle school building

Why it’s important: Floor plans and building size have changed since first proposed. The latest cost estimate is $82 million as of January.

What’s next: The building project is awaiting review by the Lancaster County Conservation District. Delays by a third party vendor has now projected delays in going out to bid. Bidding could be delayed until as August or September.

Other happenings: The board also heard a detailed presentation on how student performance is evaluated so that achievement and learner growth are both considered.

Budget: District Business Manager John Bowden gave a brief update. He is continuing to refine the budget to try to minimize any tax increase.