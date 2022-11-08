When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Nov. 1

What happened: The board reviewed proposed updates to the extracurricular code of conduct and volunteer policies.

Background: The board regularly reviews policies to ensure they remain in line with state requirements and district intentions.

Extracurriculars: Under current policy a student may be failing only one class and continue to participate in extracurricular activities. Under the revised policy students are given a one week grace period to improve a single failing grade. Those who continue to fail the same class or are failing more than one class will not be eligible to participate the following week. If there is a failing grade at the end of the semester, they will not be able to participate for 10 days.

Volunteers: The revised policy makes a distinction between position volunteers, guest volunteers and visitors. A position volunteer is responsible for a child’s welfare or has direct contact with children, such as coaches, tutors and library aides. A guest volunteer works directly under staff supervision and does not have direct volunteer contact such as assisting with events, reading to children or participating in career day. In both cases the volunteer must have criminal and child abuse background checks,

What happens next: Both policies will have a second reading before acceptance.