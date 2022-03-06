When: Pequea Valley School Board meeting, in person and livestreamed by Zoom March 1.

What happened: Business Manager John Bowden gave an update on the latest version of the 2022-23 budget that projects a 3.02% property tax increase.

Background: Earlier versions on the budget were constructed using a 3.4% tax increase, the full amount allowed under the district’s Act 1 index set by the state.

By the numbers: The latest budget draft shows total expenses of $44.56 million, an increase of about $1.4 million over the current year budget of $43.14 million. The proposed tax increase would be used to balance the budget. For a property at the median assessed value of $217,000 this would represent a tax increase of $100, bringing the tax bill up to $3,422.

What happens next: The budget will continue to undergo revision as more information becomes available on state funding and other revenues and expenses.

Other happenings: The board heard a presentation on the revival of Pequea Valley Youth Football. The midget football and cheerleading program for elementary participants was disbanded about three years ago. The equipment from that program has been damaged in storage or has expired. A busy fundraising schedule is planned to get the teams up and running. The board is considering a loan to the program so the organization can order equipment as soon as possible.