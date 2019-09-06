When: School board meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: John Bowden, district chief of finance and operations, updated the board on “early bird” contract negotiations with the 126-member teachers union, Pequea Valley Education Association.
Quotable: “We are in good shape," Bowden said. “All of the major things have been agreed upon.”
Background: The five-year contract began July 1, 2015, and doesn’t end until June 30, 2020. Bowden said he was not comfortable sharing any specifics until the contract is ready for a vote. The state Sunshine Act makes it permissible for school boards to meet behind closed doors in executive sessions to negotiate collective bargaining agreements.
What’s next: The parties are “cleaning up the language,” and the board anticipates voting to approve a new contract at its Oct. 10 board meeting, Bowden said.