When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Jan. 13, in person and livestreamed.

What happened: An update on the district’s pending construction project shows the cost estimate has increased substantially since original design estimates in October 2020.

Background: The multiphase project covers construction of a new high school/middle school, as well as renovation of the existing high school building and the intermediate school. The size of the new building has increased from 233,000 square feet to 259,000 square feet.

Why it’s important: Not only has the scope of the work increased, with additional square footage added to the plans, but inflation has impacted the cost of materials.

The cost: The 2020 cost estimate for the total project was $75.4 million. The new estimate is $82 million

Quotable: “We’re set up well. I don’t want anyone to panic,” district Business Manager John Bowden said.

What happens next: Bowden reported that the district already has $10 million set aside for the project, and they should be able to increase borrowing to cover the costs. He also anticipates cost savings due to consolidation when the new building opens. There will be an Act 34 public hearing on the project in February.

Other happenings: The board passed a resolution committing to stay within the Act 1 index, which limits the increase in taxes to no more than 3.4% for the 2022-23 budget.