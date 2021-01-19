When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Jan. 14.

What happened: The school district will spend more than $300,000 on portable computers for students and staff members.

Background: Each year, the district provides learners in kindergarten and grades four, five and nine with a new laptop or tablet. These devices allow students to complete classwork virtually, both in school and at home.

Why it’s important: Students in grades five and nine will receive 235 MacBook laptops; kindergarten and grade one 230 iPad tablets; and district office staff 20 MacBooks and 11 iPads, at a total cost of $293,272. The district also will provide 13 Dell laptops for its cafeteria, maintenance and business office staff with a cost of $15,148.

What's next: The district expects this new equipment to arrive by June 30.

Steering committee: Last month, it was announced that board members, architects, district administration and other select staff members would participate in a steering committee to discuss key decisions for campus construction on a biweekly basis. To avoid a potential conflict with the state’s open meeting laws, school board members will not participate in or attend those committee meetings.

In other news: High school music director Nate Bankert, according to a statement from the board, was recognized by the district “for his ingenuity in continuing the excellence of the choral program during the COVID-19 crisis.” Despite coronavirus-related restrictions, the choir was able to perform its holiday concert by recording each singer separately and combining those clips into individual tracks.