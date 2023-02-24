When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: The board approved a two-year agreement with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for primary care and preventive medicine services for district employees.

Background: The school district self-insures its employees. Rather than purchasing an employee health insurance policy, the district pays employee medical bills directly to the provider. In some years when there are unusually high expenses, the district pays more than insurance would have cost; but most years the costs are lower than insurance would have been.

Why it’s important: This program is expected to provide substantial savings to the district over paying the cost of physician office visits, which typically range from $125 to $150.The plan also covers medications dispensed at the sites as part of a visit.

The cost: The district will pay $49 per participating employee per month. Covered employees will pay $49 for acute care/sick visit to one of the health centers one time per month no matter how many visits are made in that month. The total cost to the district will depend on the number of employees who sign up for the plan.

Quotable: “We’re trying to divert them from going to an emergency room or urgent care,” Business Manager John Bowden said.

What happens next: Participation in the program is voluntary. Those who participate can visit Penn Medicine Works locations in Lancaster, Lititz, Mount Joy and Willow Street, as well as any future locations.

Other happenings: Superintendent Erik Orndorff showed the board several proposed logos for the district featuring the initials PV. The board asked for a combination of the two recommended designs showing PV, along with Pequea Valley School District written in a circle around the letters.