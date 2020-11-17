When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Nov. 12.

What happened: The school district released an update on its athletic health and safety plan for extracurricular events in the winter.

Spectator limits: In accordance with current guidelines from the state Department of Health, the district would limit attendance at indoor events next semester to 20% capacity, or roughly 123 to 160 people in the main gymnasium. Those in attendance must wear a mask “at all times indoors, due to lack of social distancing,” the district’s update states, “unless the individual is actively participating” in the athletic contest.

Pre-issued tickets: Each district student-athlete and cheerleader will get two reserved tickets in advance to ensure family members can attend in-person. No outside spectators from visiting teams are permitted at this time. District officials will continue to livestream sports on YouTube over the winter semester. The public can access these streams with data provided on the district’s website.

What’s next: District administrators will continue to monitor potential changes to state guidelines and scheduling for winter sports.

Cross country: Last year, the board voted to reinstate its cross country program in 2020-21 after more than a 30-year absence. The Braves’ Elli Stoltzfus, Carly Anderson and Caleigh Vincent were recognized by the district after qualifying for the girls’ District 3 Class 2A championship meet.