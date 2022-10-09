When: Pequea Valley School Board meeting, Oct. 4.

What happened: Board members and administrators discussed the planned inclusion of a Union Community Health Care center at the intermediate school, originally scheduled to open this fall.

Background: Union Community Health Care already provides services at 10 locations in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Services listed on the district website for the new location include sick visits, medication management, physicals, wellness checks for children and adults, social support, chronic disease management, diet and nutrition, and limited women’s health and testing. The program was approved by the board in April 21, and a federal grant was obtained by Union Community Health Care. Concerns from the board included how the program could be monitored to prevent unauthorized services, ensure that parent permission is secured, security, and the appropriateness of putting health care in a school building.

Why it’s important: Superintendent Erik Orndorff spoke in support of the program, and provided information from counselors on the need for health care among students. There are students in the district who do not have health insurance for a variety of reasons, plus there are families with high deductible policies that may not be able to afford health care before the annual threshold of $3,000 or $5,000 is met. In response to some of the concerns that had been voiced at recent meetings, he offered a memorandum of understanding that would specifically prohibit offering certain services including abortions, morning after pills, contraceptives and gender identity services. The agreement would allow the district to terminate its agreement with Union Community Health Care on 90 days notice at any time or immediately if any of the terms of the agreement are violated.

Quotable: “If we can get to a point where we can get basic health care for the center that’s all I ever want,” Orndorff said. “We see a lot of kids that need help and that’s all we’re trying to provide here, basic health. If kids don’t have basic needs they’re not going to learn. I think we have to do something to help kids that can’t afford to get health care.”

What happens next: No vote was taken, but it was clear there is not a majority in support of the program at this time. A formal vote could come at the next meeting Oct. 16. There was some discussion as to whether some other facility in the community would have room for Union Community Health Care.