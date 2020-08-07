When: Pequea Valley School Board meeting, Aug. 4.

What happened: During a meeting held virtually, the board reviewed changes associated with a ban on in-person attendance at all sporting events for the fall semester.

Why it matters: Because of recent instructions from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, spectators will not be permitted to attend high school sports in the fall. Cathy Koenig, director of student service, said this will force the district to gate off its athletic fields, downsize rosters, limit cheerleader and band participation to home games, and maintain social distance on sidelines and in locker rooms. Lancaster-Lebanon League athletic directors voted Aug. 5 to postpone the start of sports seasons to Sept. 4.

On Friday, after a recommendation from Gov.Tom Wolf that sports be canceled through the end of the calendar year, the PIAA voted to push back the start of fall sports two weeks until Aug. 24. The PIAA will be consulting with Gov. Tom Wolf and will meet again on Aug. 21.

What's next: Administrators will continue to monitor state coronavirus regulations into September before changes are made to the district's athletic safety plan. Board members also will consider an option to livestream games on a separate field.

Cyber School: The board will consider a resolution to reform funding for cybercharter schools. Proposed by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, this resolution calls for charter schools to revise “unfair” tuition rate calculations, which “create discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts for the same charter school education.”

Quotable: “School districts are struggling to keep up with growing charter costs and are forced to raise taxes and cut staffing,” the resolution states. We, along with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, are advocating for substantial change.”