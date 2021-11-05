When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, Nov. 2.

What happened: School board member Ben Ingles asked for a resolution to be placed on the agenda in opposition to mandated vaccinations now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 has been approved.

Background: Masking has been a hot topic throughout the district, and now a fear of a vaccination mandate is sparking strong reactions from parents.

Why it’s important: Ingles and other board members fear new mandates could be imposed by the governor, and would rather let their position be known in advance of any state action.

What happens next: The resolution will be on the agenda for the Nov. 11 board meeting. The board advises parents to contact their state legislators to let their position on this issue be heard.

Other happenings: Starting Nov. 4, the district will provide drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment during school hours. Testing is free and voluntary, and it will only be done with parent permission.

