When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Nov. 29.

What happened: The resignation of board member Christian Brackbill Jr. was announced, effective at the end of December.

Background: Brackbill is one of three board members from Salisbury Township, along with Freida Huyard and Ben Ingles. He is just beginning his 32nd year as a school board member but must resign as he is moving from the area.

Why it’s important: Brackbill is currently vice president of the board. His replacement will serve the remainder of his term through 2023. Should that person wish to run for another term, they would need to file for the spring primary elections.

Quotable: “It’s been quite and experience,” Brackbill said. “We have developed an extreme camaraderie around this table. What we have is fairly unique.”

What happens next: Huyard and Ingles will interview applicants for the vacancy and make a recommendation to the board.

Other happenings: The board heard presentations regarding new programs including a self-defense course and programs in partnership with outside organizations. These include a music program for students from families who have experienced incarceration and a vaping prevention program.