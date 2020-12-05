When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: The board reelected Bryant Ferris as president and Christian Brackbill as vice president at its annual reorganization meeting. Both will serve a one-year term.

Meeting schedule: The board approved a change to its meeting schedule for 2021. As of January, the district will host committee of the whole meetings on the first Tuesday of the month, and school board meetings on Thursday of the following week.

Appointments: The law firm of Kegel Kelin Almy & Grimm was appointed as solicitor, with Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams as special council. The tax firm of Trout, Ebersole & Groff was appointed as certified public accountant. Board member Tim Malloy was appointed to the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center joint operating committee.

Schools reopen: The district expects to resume in-person classes Dec. 7, at which point on-field practices for winter sports would begin, Superintendent Erik Orndorff said.

Taxes: The board will consider a resolution limiting the district from raising real estate taxes above 2.6% for the 2021-22 school year. That amount represents the state tax cap, or Act 1 index, assigned to the district.

Why it matters: The school district’s real estate tax rate is currently 15.1463 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $248,778, the district average, a 2.6% increase translates to an additional $98 per year. However, the district does not have to raise taxes by the full allowable amount.

What’s next: The board expects to pass a resolution that limits the district from raising taxes above 2.6% next school year. If an opt-out resolution is approved, a preliminary budget will not be released for public inspection. The board will vote on a proposed final budget in May and adopt a final budget in June.

Construction: Since March, Seth Wentz, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. For the district to choose between three remaining options for construction, board members voted in October to both conduct a site survey and develop schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost.

Steering Committee: The district administrative team, board members, architects and other staff members will now participate in a steering committee to discuss key decisions for campus construction on a biweekly basis. Although these sessions are not open to the public, input from members of the student body and other focus groups will be welcomed throughout the schematic and design process. Noteworthy developments will be shared at school board meetings.