When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: The board saw a third draft of the district calendar for the 2022-23 school year. The calendar shows student days as well as teacher professional development days.

Details: The calendar shows the starting day for students as Aug. 23, with the last day of school on May 31. Vacation days around Thanksgiving are Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25. Christmas break starts with early dismissal Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Jan. 2. There is also a spring break April 6 through 11. The date for graduation is not set yet.

Other business: District Business Manager John Bowden told the board a resolution will be presented at the next meeting committing the district to remain within the district’s Act 1 index assigned by the state, requiring the district raise taxes by no more than 3.4%.

What’s next: Also on the agenda for the Jan 13 board meeting is a new version of a resolution previously presented by board member Steve Riehl in opposition of mask mandates. Riehl is providing a simplified version of the resolution that states parents can decide whether students wear masks.