When: School board meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: The board heard a presentation by Lisa Eckert, director of early learning on programs for the youngest children in the district.

Background: District outreach programs begin in the very early years with outreach to families, play and learn opportunities, home visits and assistance for students as they transition to kindergarten.

Why it’s important: In the 2022-23 school year, early learning programs served 237 households, with 302 children assisted. More than 3,400 new books were distributed and 291 hours of programming provided. In the past four years, attendance in early learning programs has increased by 69%.

The cost: The program has support from a number of grant programs, including a Paradise Rotary Club grant, STEM Connections grant, Touchstone Play and Learn grant, Lancaster Legacy Foundation and the Together Initiative Network.

Other happenings: The board also heard a building project update from Fred Kendall of Abacus Construction Management LLC. Construction of new intermediate and high school is underway. Most visible are block walls going up for the new gym and wood shop area. Footings and foundations are ongoing and utility line installation is progressing.