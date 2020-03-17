When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, March 12.

What happened: Seth Wentz of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects presented an updated feasibility study that identifies three options for construction on the district’s high school and intermediate school campuses.

Background: Last year, Wentz reviewed improvements deemed necessary for the district to maintain its existing facilities at the high school, intermediate school and both elementary schools. Cost estimates ranged from $41.84 million to $47.44 million for safety and security system upgrades and replacement of numerous mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Architects have since assessed three ways in which the school district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses.

Option one: The district can completely remodel the inside of its current high school and intermediate school buildings, at an estimated cost ranging from $70.7 million to $76.29 million.

Option two: The district can expand its high school to accommodate students in grades seven to 12 and repurpose its intermediate school for use as a sports facility, day care center and administrative office, at an estimated cost ranging from $64.86 million to $73.11 million.

Option three: The district can partially demolish both schools, relocate its softball or baseball field and construct a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $75.39 million to $83.18 million.

What’s next: The board will review these options and open discussion at its March 31 meeting. Each option, if approved, would start construction in early to mid-2021.