What: Pequea Valley school board meeting on April 5, in person and streamed online.

What happened: District Business Manager John Bowden gave an update on the preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year. At this point, the anticipated expenses are $44.66 million. With no tax increase, revenues would stand at $43.91 million.

Background: The PA Act 1 Index for the district allows an increase of up to 3.4% in local taxes this year. In March, a draft of the budget projected a tax increase of as much as a 3.02%. The latest budget draft projects a 2.88% tax millage increase.

The cost: For a property assessed at $253,171 — the district average — the increase would cost an extra $111, bringing the total tax bill to $3,983.

Revisions: Bowden expects there will be adjustments to the budget before it comes before the board for preliminary approval in May, and additional changes before final adoption in June.

Other business: The board approved undertaking a $40 million bond issue with proceeds to be used toward the high school/middle school construction and renovation project.

Next meeting: The school board will meet again at 7 p.m. April 14 at the district office, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers.