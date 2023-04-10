When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, April 4.

What happened: District Business Manager John Bowden gave a brief budget update prior to the preliminary 2023-24 budget coming to the board for approval in May.

Background: Total expenses in the district are projected to go up by 2% in the coming year, according to Bowden.

Quotable: “A lot of it has to do with the inflationary costs going on,” Bowden said.

Why it’s important: The preliminary budget shows total expenses of $46.56 million. At the current tax level of 15.6797 mills, revenues are projected at $45.56 million, leaving a $1 million gap.

The cost: The state’s Act 1 Index would allow the board to increase taxes by as much at 4.1%, which is higher than the amount needed to bridge the gap between income and expenses. At this time, a 3.7% increase to 16.2597 mills would raise the needed amount. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 the 0.58 mill increase translates to $58.

What happens next: The board will vote on a preliminary budget at their May meeting, followed by final approval in June.