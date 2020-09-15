When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Sept. 10.

What happened: The board adopted a resolution to extend the school district’s due date for 2020 real estate taxes to Dec. 31, with no penalty for delayed payments.

Tax extension: In accordance with a new state law, many school districts across the state have passed tax relief legislation to aid property owners. Last week, chief of finance and operations John Bowden proposed that the district extend its own tax deadline, in an attempt to lessen the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fall sports: Board member Michael Sage announced the district will livestream sporting events on YouTube over the fall semester. The public can access these streams with data provided on the district’s website. In accordance with state regulations, the district will limit in-person attendance to 25 for indoor and 250 for outdoor events. The district will implement policies to prioritize spectators when an event approaches maximum capacity, Sage said.

Counseling services: The board voted to extend its contract with Pennsylvania Counseling Services through the 2020-21 school year. Under this extension, the district will receive student assistance services for three days a week at a cost of $24,200.

In other news: Elaine Kreiser was recognized by the district after 50 years of service as a bus driver.