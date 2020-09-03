When: Pequea Valley School board meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: During a meeting held virtually, the board reopened discussion on construction and improvements across schools districtwide.

Background: Last year, Seth Wentz, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, reviewed improvements deemed necessary for the district to maintain its existing facilities at the high school, intermediate school and both elementary schools. Cost estimates ranged from $41.84 million to $47.44 million for safety and security system upgrades and replacement of numerous mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. In March, Wentz also presented the district with several options for construction to improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $83.18 million.

What’s next: Because each major project has a four- to five-year construction period, the board will resume discussion on these proposed renovations despite ongoing coronavirus-related concerns. John Bowden, chief of finance and operations, expects the architects to return with an updated feasibility study at a Sept. 29 board meeting.

Tax extension: The board will consider a resolution to extend the school district’s due date for 2020 real estate taxes to Dec. 31, with a 0% penalty rate for delayed payments. Although the discount period ended Aug. 31, the current tax deadline is Oct. 31. The board will vote on this proposal Sept. 10.