When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, June 11.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely on Zoom, the board adopted a $39.1 million final general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year, which calls for a tax increase of 1.5%.

Overview: As of next school year, taxpayers owning a property assessed at $248,778 — the district average — would pay an additional $56. The new tax levy is set at 15.1463 mills, up from 14.9225. Overall, the district projects revenues of $39.1 million in 2020-21, up 0.93% from 2019-20, and predicts $39.1 million in expenses, up 0.92% from the current year.

Expenses: The district anticipates an increase of $358,616 in expenses next year attributed mainly to employee benefits, transportation, along with tuition and special education services.

Changes: Last week, John Bowden, chief of finance and operations, said district has revised its spending plan since the proposed final budget June 2, allowing the district to balance next year’s budget without the use of its reserve funds.

What’s next: The new budget will take effect July 1.