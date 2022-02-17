When: Feb. 10 Pequea Valley school board meeting in person and live via Zoom.

What happened: The board looked at a new option for Phase 2 of the district building project. Rather than partially demolishing the intermediate school and renovating that space, the district could take out the entire building and replace it with a pre-engineered metal structure.

Background: Following construction of a new high school/middle school building, the district had planned to renovate the existing intermediate school into a sports complex with gymnasium and auxiliary gym, other practice areas, a training room, office, public restrooms and a concessions area, as well as space for the maintenance department.

Why it’s important: Instead of gyms, the new concept has baseball and softball infields that could be used for other sports, as well as training areas, batting lanes, concessions, restrooms and maintenance space.

The cost: The original renovation plan for the building cost an estimated $8 million. The pre-engineered metal structure is estimated at $7.4 million.

Other construction planning: There was less support for an option to renovate existing lighting at the football/soccer field and provide new lighting at the multipurpose, baseball, softball and tennis fields, which would cost $1.5 million.

What happens next: The board will soon decide which options to include when bidding out the high school/middle school project. Even if the board opts out of lighting plan, wiring to the fields would be included in construction so that lights could be added at a later date.

Other happenings: The board continued to discuss a motion proposed in December by board member Steve Riehl, who wants the board to oppose any vaccine mandate that might come from Harrisburg. The discussion focused on how any type of mandate that conflicts with parental decision making should be handled.