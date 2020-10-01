When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Sept. 29.

What happened: The school district will consider plans to erect a new academic building to replace Pequea Valley High School and intermediate school.

Background: In March, Seth Wentz, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects, presented the district with several designs for construction to improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high school and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.9 million to $83.2 million.

Why it’s important: Out of several designs presented by its architects, the district will consider an option to partially demolish both schools, relocate its baseball field, repurpose a portion of the high school into an athletic facility and construct a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12. Total cost estimates for this option range from $75.4 million to $82.2 million. The district will also pursue an additional $4.07 million to $4.95 million in improvements to maintain both Salisbury and Paradise elementary schools.

What’s next: The board expects to approve a design for construction and a site survey at their Oct. 8 meeting. Wentz said, pending approval, construction would start in early 2022.

Budget: John Bowden, chief of finance and operations, presented a preview of the district’s general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year, which factors in a potential 2.6% tax increase.

Overview: The school district’s real estate tax rate is currently 15.1463 mills. For taxpayers who own a property assessed at $248,778 — the district average — a 2.6% increase translates to an additional $98 per year. Overall, the district estimates revenues of $38.92 million, down 0.46% from 2020-21, and predicts $39.83 million in expenses, up 1.9% from the current year.

Balancing the budget: The $731,957 rise in expenses is attributed to a $3 million increase in capital reserve costs, a $474,933 increase in salaries, a $130,961 increase in tuition and special needs costs and a $126,063 increase in benefits. District reserves would be used to cover an estimated $659,109 to $913,185 deficit between revenues and expenses, Bowden said.

What’s next: The board expects to adopt a proposed final budget in May and a final budget in June.