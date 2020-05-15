When: Pequea Valley school board, May 14.

What happened: The school board canceled its May 14 meeting over a lack of new business.

Why it matters: The board regularly holds two public sessions a month. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and state-mandated school closures, there was not enough business this month to justify another meeting, Superintendent Erik Orndorff said. The board will decide, on a month-to-month basis, whether or not to hold a second meeting until further notice.

What’s next: The board is scheduled to meet June 2. Because of the governor’s stay-at-home order, the meeting will be held over a livestream on Zoom.