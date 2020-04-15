When: Pequea Valley school board, April 9.

What happened: The school board canceled both of its April meetings because of concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Future plans: Some school districts across Lancaster County have begun to hold meetings over either a videoconference or conference call. Superintendent Erik Orndorff said plans are underway for the board to livestream its future meetings. Because logistics are still being ironed out, it remains unclear which videoconferencing platforms are under consideration.

What’s next: Orndorff expects the board to stream its next meeting, May 5.