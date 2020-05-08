When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, May 5.

What happened: During a meeting held remotely via videoconferencing, the board adopted a $39.79 million proposed general fund budget for the 2020-21 school year, which calls for a tax increase of 2.6%.

Overview: As of next school year, taxpayers owning a property assessed at $247,580 — the district average — would pay an additional $125. The new tax levy is set at 15.3105 mills, up from 14.9225. Overall, the district projects revenues of $38.58 million in 2020-21, down 0.41% from 2019-20, and predicts $39.79 million in expenses, up 2.7% from the current year.

Changes: John Bowden, chief of finance and operations, said revenue projections have dropped $273,208, down 0.71% from initial estimates, since the board proposed its budget Feb. 2, while expenses have risen $371,524, up 0.94%. Even with a 2.6% tax increase, the district would face a $566,737 deficit. Funds will be transferred from district reserves to cover this deficit, Bowden said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Expenses: The $1,053,518 increase in expenses is attributed to a $117,608 increase in salaries, a $229,388 increase in benefits, a $240,000 increase in transportation, and a $242,249 increase in tuition and special education services. The district will reserve $839,999 for special education services provided by Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Benefits: The district is set to contribute 34.51% of its payroll, or $4.66 million, toward employee pensions in 2020-21, up 0.22% from the current year. Because of a decline in interest rates and an increase in stock market volatility, contributions could rise so the system can reach its average growth of 6.5%.

What’s next: The district expects to adopt a final budget in June.

In other news: Among new purchases the board approved are $508,651 are MacBook Air laptops for students in fifth and ninth grades; laptops and iPads for elementary school staff; and laptops for the Career Occupational Relevant Education and Project Lead the Way programs.