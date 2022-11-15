When: Pequea Valley School board meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: District Business Manager John Bowden gave the board some preliminary information on the beginnings of the budget for the 2023-24 school year.

Background: Under the state’s Act 1 index Pequea Valley could raise tax rates by up to 4.1%. A larger tax increase would require approval in a voter referendum.

Why it’s important: Early figures show estimated expenses of $46.73 million and revenues of $44.83 million, leaving a deficit of $1.8 million. Increasing the tax rate by the full amount allowed under Act 1 would cut the deficit to about $788,000.

The cost: The tax increase to the full amount allowed would bring the new tax rate to 16.3226 mills.

What happens next: Final approval of the budget will not come until June. Between now and then, the budget will be examined for changes.

Other happenings: The board voted 6-2 (Michael Hartmann and Christian Brackbill opposed) to end the board’s agreement with Union Community Care to provide a school-based health center at the intermediate school. The district also agrees to reimburse Union Community Care for expenses they have incurred based on the memorandum of understanding entered into this spring. The expected cost to the district is about $50,000.