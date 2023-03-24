When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, March 16.

What happened: The board approved a purchase from Apple Inc. in the amount of $283,892.

Background: This is part of the district’s scheduled replacement cycle through the Tech department budget

Why it’s important: The district will receive iPads for kindergarten and first graders; laptops for fifth and ninth graders; and Apple televisions for grades K through 6 classrooms.

Other happenings: Students from Pequea Valley Intermediate School participated in the “What’s so Cool About Manufacturing?” video contest. Students worked with Advanced Food Products in New Holland. After touring the facility, they filmed and edited hours of interviews and plant footage down to a 2.5-minute pitch. Online voting is complete; awards will be announced March 21.