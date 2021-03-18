When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, March 11.

What happened: The board approved plans to erect a new academic building to replace Pequea Valley high and intermediate schools.

Background: Since March, the board has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high and intermediate school campuses. Last week, board members verbally committed to one of three remaining options for construction. Although a core design had been chosen, architects and district administrators would still need to iron out floor plans, parking renovations, and athletic field layouts.

Why it’s important: The board approved plans to convert both schools into athletic facilities, install an expanded parking lot and walking trail, and erect a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $75.9 million to $83.2 million. The district will continue to explore options to relocate its baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and erect a multi-purpose athletic field. Board members also voted to install a new private sewer line, at a cost of $677,000, and water line, $853,000.

What’s next: Architects expect to complete the design process later this year, open bids in early 2022 and complete construction in 2025.

Service contracts: The district awarded a $219,867 contract to Harrisburg-based IJ Tech Mechanical Services to install air scrubbers at its high school offices, fitness center and both elementary schools. Air scrubbers are attached to HVAC systems to remove or reduce airborne odors, dust, pollutants, viruses and contaminants. This expense will be paid with federal grant funds.

Senior prom: Although the senior banquet at Shady Maple Smorgasbord has been canceled, this year’s prom will be held in person April 30 at the Kitchen Kettle Village in Gordonville. Further information and updates will be available on the district’s website.