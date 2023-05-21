When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, May 11.

What happened: The board approved the proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year showing $46.25 million in expenses and $46.77 million in expenditures.

Background: The cost of educational programs is the largest portion of the budget at $15.88 million. The bulk of that comes from $8.18 million in salaries and $4.95 million in employee benefits. The remaining gap will be covered with money from the district fund balance.

Why it’s important: The new budget is constructed with a tax increase of 3.95% bringing the property tax millage rate up from the current 15.6797 mills to a new rate of 16.2985. This is under the 4.1% maximum tax increase allowed under the state’s Act One Index.

The cost: For each $100,000 of assessed property value the 3.95% tax increase of 0.6188 mills translates to an additional $62 per year.

What happens next: Final adoption of the budget will take place in June.