When: Pequea Valley School board meeting, June 15.

What happened: The board approved the final budget for the 2023-24 school year showing expenditures of $46.94 million and revenues of $46.49 million. The difference between revenues and expenses will be made up from the district’s fund balance.

Background: The budget figures have changed only slightly from the preliminary budget approved in May.

Why it’s important: The real estate tax increase is 3.95%, which is below the 4.1% increase permitted by the state’s Act 1 index.

The cost: The new tax rate of 16.2980 mills is up 0.6183 mills from the rate of 15.6797 mills. This translates to an increase of $62 for every $100,000 of assessed property value. This year’s homestead and farmstead tax reduction for those who qualify will be $121.48.

What’s next: No board meetings are scheduled for July. The next school board meeting will be Aug. 1.