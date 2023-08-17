When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: The board approved change orders on the middle school and high school building project totaling over $500,000.

Details: The largest item on the list was $462,000 to increase the thickness of roof insulation from 4 inches to 6 inches, per local code. The board voted to approve the change orders 7-1 with Steve Riehl opposed.

Background: John Bowden, chief finance and operations officer, told the board that in the rush to secure low interest rates and get the project started, the project was put out to bid after it was reviewed to meet code, but before Leacock Township engineers completed a review. Township standards require thicker roof insulation and other items such as additional grease traps.

Why it matters: Several board members expressed their concern over the cost of the changes and speculated that if the increased cost is a result of the architects’ design not meeting code, the architects should cover the cost.

Quotable: “I’m kind of at a loss for words on all these change orders,” Riehl said. “Why are we on the hook for all this?”

By the numbers: There is a 4% contingency built into the district’s budget for the building project. This group of change orders represents less than 1% of the contingency amount.

What’s next: The board will be in touch with the architects to see if they are willing to help cover this cost. The board could also contact their attorney for guidance.

Other happenings: The board heard a presentation from Jason Myer of the Pequea Valley Youth Soccer Association asking to use the fields at Paradise and Salisbury elementary schools. Those locations would need new goals for games.