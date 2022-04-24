When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, in person and livestreamed, April 14.

What happened: The board heard an update and timeline for their upcoming high school construction project.

Background: The plan for construction of a new high/middle school along with following phases for building renovations and fields has been in the works for many months. The next step is to go through a hearing.

Why it’s important: The public hearing will give the community an overview of the project and an opportunity to submit comments and questions. The hearing is mandated under the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Act 34, which requires the public have an opportunity for input on any major school construction project.

What happens next: The Act 34 hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 12 immediately preceding the next regular board meeting. A 30-day comment period follows the hearing. When that is completed, bids can be solicited. It is expected that bids could be awarded as early as July.

Other happenings: The board accepted the resignation of school board member Jane Horst, effective March 30. Horst, who represented Paradise Township, has moved and can no longer serve on the board. Anyone interested in being appointed to fill the position should contact the district office. The board would like to make an appointment next month if possible.

Quotable: “If we get one (application) there isn’t much of a process, If there’s 101 there’s a heck of a process,” board Chair Bryant Ferris said.