When: Pequea Valley School board meeting, July 9.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, the board approved a phased school reopening health and safety plan for the new school year. Families also can opt between an online and in-person learning model at any time, the plan states, to address student “safety/health concerns.” The vote was 7-1, with board member Steve Riehl voting no.

How might school look in the fall? Pequea Valley's educational video has your answer "I want you to make the best, most educated decision for your child," Pequea Valley Superintendent Erik Orndorff, sitting in an office with a mask on his chin, said at the start of the 22-minute video.

Disinfect and ventilate: Each school, according to the district’s plan, will ensure all classrooms, cafeterias, common spaces, equipment and buses are thoroughly sanitized or disinfected daily. Air dampers will be opened to ventilate occupied areas with outside air. Hand sanitizer and touchless water bottle stations will be placed throughout academic buildings.

Prevention: The district will adapt its overall bus, class and building schedules to reduce traffic in hallways and communal spaces. In accordance with a statewide mandate, students and staff are required to wear face coverings whenever social distance cannot be maintained — inside school facilities or on district transportation. Face masks, however, will be optional for learners with a “mental health condition” or “respiratory issues,” the plan states.

At-home screenings: Both parents and staff will complete independent, at-home screenings on mornings when school is in session. If symptomatic, a student or staff member should stay home. The district will also consider the use of infrared cameras to monitor body temperatures upon arrival.

In-school screenings: Nurses will screen students, staff or visitors who display symptoms while inside a school facility. Each school will designate an isolation room where learners, visitors, and staff can be effectively quarantined. Once identified as symptomatic, students must be sent home with a parent or guardian as soon as possible.

What’s next: A copy of the health and safety plan is now available on the district’s website. District schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 25 for all students and staff.