When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, June 6.

What happened: Scott Kramer of Raymond James Financial Inc. gave a presentation about how the district can avoid IRS arbitrage penalties and keep investment interest income that exceeds the cost of its bond issues.

Background: To finance the district’s high school and intermediate school construction project, the district put out a bond issue in 2021 for $55.4 million at 2.02% interest and a second bond issue in 2022 for $29.2 million at 3.8%. The money will be drawn as needed for the construction, but in the meantime it is earning interest. Normally, total interest earned by the district when investing borrowed money may not exceed the interest cost of the original investment. The IRS has a few exceptions to this rule, one of which is for earnings on tax-free investments such as Treasury bonds.

Why it’s important: Because the two bond issues were made at a time when interest rates were very low, the interest rates available now are earning more than the district’s debt service.

The cost: The expected amount the district will be able to keep after shifting to tax-exempt investments is about $1.3 million to $1.5 million.

Security: The board discussed future security measures including the possibility of hiring a school resource officer through the New Holland Police Department, and/or acquiring a portable weapons-detection device for the school entrances and sports facilities. Board members have differing views on the subject.

Quotable: “It’s better to spend that money where we’re going to benefit the kids than on something that statistically isn’t going to happen,” board member Mike Hartmann said.

What’s next: The issue was tabled until the board’s August meeting. A presentation on weapons-detection equipment may be arranged as well.