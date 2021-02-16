When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Feb. 11.

What happened: The school district will issue up to $70 million in bonds to finance construction and other renovations at its high and intermediate schools.

Background: Since March, the board has reviewed several ways the district can improve the overall efficiency and longevity of its high and intermediate school campuses, with cost estimates ranging from $64.86 million to $88.8 million. For the district to choose between three remaining options for construction, board members voted in October to both conduct a site survey and develop schematic designs to better assess each project’s overall cost. The district also will pursue various capital improvements to upgrade athletic and academic facilities.

Why it’s important: The district has decided to issue a maximum of $70 million in bonds through RBC Capital Markets, a global investment bank, to help finance these projects. Bonds represent a loan from an investor to a company or government, typically used to fund day-to-day operations or capital improvements. The district, according to chief of finance and operations John Bowden, will make payments on this investment, with up to a 5.0% interest rate, over a 30-year period. A portion of the bonds — roughly 1.1% on a $60 million issue — will be reserved to cover issuance fees and expenses incurred by the investor.

What’s next: The school board will continue to provide further updates on campus construction. District officials expect construction to be finished by Aug. 2025.

Tax exoneration: Linville Hill Christian School is a private Christian school system based in Pequea Valley district. Because both its elementary and high schools are considered nonprofit organizations, Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals approved a portion of each property for a partial exemption on municipal and school taxes as of the 2021-22 school year. Linville Hill’s administration, however, had also requested a partial exoneration on taxes paid and owed to the district in 2020-21, on the grounds each campus maintained nonprofit use throughout the duration. No cost estimates for the reimbursement were made available.

Unanimous rejection: Pequea Valley school board unanimously rejected a motion to reimburse Linville Hill for district real estate taxes paid during the 2020-21 school year. The Christian school will still receive a partial exemption on taxes in 2021-22.

Wireless networks: The district has contracted Harrisburg-based Dauphin DataCom to install new wireless access points at the intermediate school and replace network switches in academic buildings districtwide, at a cost of $126,014. Because of the federal E-rate savings program, the district will receive an 80% discount to offset its service costs.

New baseball coaches: The board appointed Carl Langley as the new head varsity baseball coach, salaried at $5,100, and Kevin Zynn as the new assistant varsity baseball coach, $1,900. Langley is a Pequea Valley alumnus with experience as a head baseball coach at the Lancaster Mennonite and Eastern Lancaster County school districts. Zynn is also a district alumus with eight years’ experience as a youth baseball coach. Both appointments are effective Feb. 12.