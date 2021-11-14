When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, in person and on Zoom, Nov. 11.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a resolution opposing future mandates of vaccinations unless adopted through the regular legislative process.

Background: During the board meeting a week earlier, board member Ben Ingles proposed the motion for the district to go on record as being opposed to any future COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Following a Commonwealth Court decision on Nov. 10 voiding the state acting secretary of health’s order requiring students, employees and visitors to wear masks while inside school buildings, the administration made masks optional for students.

Why it’s important: The final wording of the resolution was slightly different from the first version presented last week. It also opposes discriminatory treatment of anyone due to their vaccination status and supports parents’ rights to decline vaccination for reasons of health, religion or strong ethical or moral objections.

What happens next: Board member Steve Riehl asked the board to adopt a similar motion in opposition to the possible return of mandated masking. He will craft that motion for the board to consider in December.

Other happenings: The board had an extended discussion of the potential use of geothermal heating in the new school building. Board members approved drilling of test holes for the system, but they hesitated with the portion of the motion that would have authorized the design of both a geothermal system and an alternate type in case the test holes do not show enough promise.

The cost: Just to bore, the 25 test holes will cost $55,000. The cost to design two systems was an additional $116,000. The design portion is now on hold until more information is available.

Board matters: This was the final board meeting for member Tim Malloy who did not run for reelection this year.

Quotable: “I’ll miss the interaction with this group. I wish you all the best as you continue to navigate these difficult times we live in.”