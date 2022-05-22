When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, May 12.

What happened: The board heard a presentation from agriculture department teacher Douglas Masser on how Pennsylvania Department of Education items for corrective action have been addressed.

The department of education audits schools periodically for compliance with state regulations. Where they find deficiencies, the district is required to show how it plans to correct them. Pequea Valley’s ag department is considered part of their Career and Technical Education program, which must meet additional requirements.

Why it’s important: According to Masser’s presentation, the department of education actually commended the district for exposing all high school teachers to the program and introducing the program in the middle school. Comments that needed correction were mostly clerical such as tracking students and generating hard copies of electronic forms.

Other happenings: Masser and fellow ag department teacher Jasmine Vansant were recognized by the school board this month. This year the Pennsylvania Association of Agriculture Education honored Pequea Valley for the top ag program and also named Vansant as the top teacher mentor for 2022.

What happens next: The school board’s next meeting will be held May 31 beginning with a public hearing on the new construction project at 6 pm followed by the regular meeting.