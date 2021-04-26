When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, April 15.

What happened: The board approved moving forward with tentative plans for Union Community Care to erect a health care site at Pequea Valley Intermediate School.

Background: Earlier this year, Lancaster and Welsh Mountain health centers merged into a sole health care provider, known as Union Community Care. This nonprofit organization offers accessible and comprehensive oral, substance abuse, physical and mental health services to underserved communities across Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Why it’s important: Although the district has access to dental and vision coverage, administrators recently met with Union Community Care representatives and discussed tentative plans to establish a school-based health care site that would provide medical and behavioral health services for students districtwide. These on-site health professionals, according to director of student services Kathy Koenig, would collaborate with school personnel “to address ranges of concerns and adverse (student) experiences.”

What’s next: Union Community Care will now apply for $400,000 in total grant funds to cover the site’s initial two-year operational costs. If approved, the district expects to begin finalizing site details in July.

Campus construction: Last month, the board voted to convert Pequea Valley high and intermediate schools into athletic facilities, install an expanded parking lot and walking trail, and erect a new academic building to educate students in grades seven to 12, at an estimated cost ranging from $75.9 million to $83.2 million. Although a core design was chosen, board members continued to explore options to integrate various athletic field improvements onto those initial plans.

An informal decision: After months of deliberation, the board has voiced its support to erect a new baseball field beside the former intermediate school building near South New Holland Road, and resize the current baseball field to host junior varsity events. This option also includes the following additions: a new softball and multi-purpose athletic field, six tennis courts and a potential swimming expansion. No cost estimates were made available.

Timeline: Architects expect to complete the design process later this year, open bids in early 2022, and complete construction in 2025.

Capital improvements: Manheim-based B.R. Kreider & Son Inc. was awarded a $75,519 contract to resurface the playground at Paradise Elementary School. The district might repair damages to the surrounding sidewalk, at an additional cost of $11,810. This expense will be covered by district reserves.